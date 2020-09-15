Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks director Nonkululeko Gobodo quits for ‘personal reasons’

Gobodo leaves the pharmacy group a week after it published a racist advert on its website

15 September 2020 - 20:24 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Clicks was engulfed in controversy recently over a racist hair-care advert. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
Clicks was engulfed in controversy recently over a racist hair-care advert. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

The Clicks Group on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo for “personal reasons”.

Her resignation was effective as of Monday.

“We would like to thank Nonku for her valuable insights and contribution to the board and to the audit and risk committee over the past three years, and wish her every success in her present and future undertakings,” said chair David Nurek.

Gobodo’s resignation comes almost a week after she told Sowetan that she should have followed up on questions she asked Clicks executives on their plans to adequately communicate with black customers.

“My daughter had educated me on brands not understanding their black customers, so with this knowledge I was asking the executives, ‘how do you talk to your black customers?’" Gobodo told the publication.

Clicks came under fierce scrutiny over a racist TRESemmé hair-care advert that triggered EFF protests at stores around the country.

The company has since apologised and in an agreement with the EFF undertook to withdraw TRESemmé products and replace them with local ones.

Clicks also undertook to award scholarships for pharmaceutical studies to black female students.

Clicks share price lost 3.30% to close at R228.43.

TimesLIVE

When experiences do harm – the truth about bias

We have seen many brands put out irresponsible messaging and campaigns over the past year. But what is becoming clear is that our audience and users ...
News & Insights
1 day ago

MIKE SILUMA: Clicks is a lesson for complacent companies

Will SA business follow peers elsewhere who have taken a stand against social injustice?
Opinion
2 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: It’s not just hair — it’s power

Agencies can still diss black people’s hair and get paid. They can still talk down to black people without consequence
Opinion
2 days ago

'Unilever must do more', says government

Company should take SA products to international markets, minister says
Business
2 days ago

FRED KHUMALO: Clicks’ plain, avoidable disrespect

The scandal that has erupted over a Clicks hair advert could have been averted if black people occupied real decision-making positions
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Clicks was violent first

But we shouldn’t be surprised that the blame is being put on workers
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Fear of TRESemmé and Unilever may be behind Clicks advert

The record of the companies shows that they refuse to be corrected by employees
Opinion
5 days ago

EFF goes Clicks-baiting

The EFF has once again picked shock politics over rational intervention in its attempts to build a revolutionary brand
Features
5 days ago

A bad week for Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder

Clicks may have been one of the best investments on the JSE this past decade but the incomprehensible decision to sanction that ad means all sorts of ...
News & Fox
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Paralysis at PIC killed a successful African ...
Companies
3.
Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Investec plans job cuts in UK restructuring
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

When experiences do harm – the truth about bias

News & Insights

MIKE SILUMA: Clicks is a lesson for complacent companies

Opinion

CHRIS THURMAN: EFF trio’s training in humanities left out the humanity

Life / Arts & Entertainment

EDITORIAL: An offensive advert, and a cynical offensive

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.