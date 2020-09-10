Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: EFF trio’s training in humanities left out the humanity BL PREMIUM

It is tedious, but necessary, to make the case for the arts. Over and over again.

Sometimes this means advocating for increased public and private expenditure on the performing and visual arts, literature, digital arts and other art forms. Sometimes, the “arts” in question are the ones that appear on degree certificates — and here we enter some rather awkward terminological terrain.