Richemont sales halve as global spend shrinks
The group’s sales slump 47% in three months as consumers hunker down
16 July 2020 - 08:24
UPDATED 16 July 2020 - 19:09
Sales at Richemont, Johann Rupert’s luxury goods company, fell almost 50% in their first fiscal quarter to June, indicating just how much global consumer spending has shrunk in the wake of worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns.
The global luxury market has come under pressure this year as consumers hunker down during the worst economic downturn in generations. Consultancy Bain & Company, whose forecasts in the luxury goods sector are closely watched, in May predicted a contraction of 20% to 35% for 2020.
