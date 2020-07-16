Companies / Retail & Consumer Richemont sales halve as global spend shrinks The group’s sales slump 47% in three months as consumers hunker down BL PREMIUM

Sales at Richemont, Johann Rupert’s luxury goods company, fell almost 50% in their first fiscal quarter to June, indicating just how much global consumer spending has shrunk in the wake of worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns.

The global luxury market has come under pressure this year as consumers hunker down during the worst economic downturn in generations. Consultancy Bain & Company, whose forecasts in the luxury goods sector are closely watched, in May predicted a contraction of 20% to 35% for 2020.