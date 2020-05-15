Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont’s fourth quarter Asian sales slump due to Covid-19

The group reported that sales in Hong Kong fell by two thirds in its fourth quarter as coronavirus shuttered stores

15 May 2020 - 08:28 karl gernetzky
A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Global luxury goods retailer Richemont says Covid-19 has had a severe effect on sales in the past three months of its year to end-March, with sales in Hong Kong falling by more than two thirds.

The Swiss-based high-end retailer led by Johann Rupert reported a hit to sales across its global operations, but said it had seen a resumption in demand in China, the first to be hit from the pandemic, and first to start recovering. 

“Since our 462 boutiques in China have reopened after the virus, we have seen strong demand,” the group said.

Group sales for the year to end-March increased 2% at actual exchange rates to €14.24bn (R283bn), though sales in the fourth quarter fell 18%.

Profit for the year declined 67% to €931m.

This decrease reflected the non-recurrence of last year’s €1.378bn posttax non-cash accounting gain on the revaluation of the shares of Italian online fashion retailer YOOX Net-a-Porter held before its takeover. Excluding this amount, profit for the year was down 34%.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times with severe disruptions across the world simultaneously,” the group said.

“The closures of our internal and external points of sales, changing attitudes towards consumption and subdued consumer sentiment will weigh on this year’s results, even if, at the time of writing, we are gradually resuming operations as parts of the world emerge from lockdown.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rupert family wants R1bn in workers’ pockets

Will use existing relationship with Business Partners to disburse the money
National
1 month ago

Richemont rallies the most in three years on Cartier jewellery and IWC watches sales

Surge is a relief to investors after a first half marred by protests and store closures in Hong Kong
Companies
3 months ago

Richemont says double-digit Chinese sales growth offset Hong Kong problems

Sales grew 4% at constant exchange rates for its third quarter to end-December, boosted by strong growth in Europe and the Americas
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Even a bet on a broken Sasol is ...
Companies
2.
Further economic decline ahead, but there will be ...
Companies
3.
Dis-Chem picks up Baby City
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EOH to guarantee Mthombo’s R2.9bn debts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Sappi announces sale of R5bn worth of senior bonds
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Richemont rallies the most in three years on Cartier jewellery and IWC watches ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont says double-digit Chinese sales growth offset Hong Kong problems

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont looks eastward to grow

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.