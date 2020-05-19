Richemont sells R40bn in bonds to hedge against tough times

Johann Rupert’s Richemont, the luxury goods group that owns the Cartier brand, has sold €2bn (R40bn) of bonds, and will use the proceeds for further business development and weathering the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bonds are priced with a coupon of 0.75% for the €500m eight-year note, 1.125% for the €850m 12-year note and 1.625% for the €650m 20-year note.

“The significant interest from investors demonstrates recognition of our strong cash-generation profile and unique business model around Maisons with centuries of heritage, as well as digital native businesses,” Richemont CFO Burkhart Grund said.

“Whilst Richemont has a robust balance sheet and more than adequate cash resources, we view it prudent to secure additional liquidity to weather potentially tougher times ahead,” Grund said.

Richemont, which has a market capitalisation of about R531bn, recently reported that the pandemic had pummelled sales in Asia earlier in 2020, but it noted a promising recovery in China.

