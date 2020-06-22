Edcon business rescue practitioner is running the firm from Canada

An urgent court bid by two clothing companies to interdict Edcon’s meeting on its business rescue plan from going ahead on Monday afternoon, has failed.

The creditors — Kingsgate clothing company and Clematis, a clothing manufacturing company — approached the court on Monday morning seeking an urgent interdict to stop Monday’s afternoon meeting.

In the meeting, Edcon staff and creditors, who are owed a collective R6.7bn, are supposed to vote on the business rescue plan. But the plan is controversial as unsecured creditors, including Kingsgate, which is owed R24m, are set to receive a few cents for every rand owed to them.

The court papers show that one of the business rescue practitioners, Piers Marsden, is running Edcon, owner of Jet and Edgars, from Canada. Kingsgate called that a “shocking travesty” of justice.

Business Rescue is a process in which practitioners take over the company as outlined in the Companies Act, and work out how best to save it, if possible, while the company is shielded from the immediate paying of claims.

The two clothing companies argue that Marsden cannot run Edcon from Canada.

The crux of their court case, however, was that as creditors owed millions, they did not have sufficient information about Edcon’s finances to vote on approving the business rescue plan.

Judge Selewe Mothle ruled that if Kingsgate and Clematis were still unhappy after the Monday's meeting and if the plan were approved, they could return to court to ask that the business rescue plan be set aside, said lawyer Siv Pather. Mothle, who closed the virtual court case to the media as it was to start, told the companies to raise their concerns in the meeting, but he did not stop it going ahead.

Their concerns were detailed in court papers.

The creditors take issue that Marsden has been in Canada since he was appointed on May 4.

“Although he can delegate, he cannot abrogate his responsibilities.”

Kingsgate court papers state: “The [Companies] Act is clear in that business rescue practitioners take over the management of the company. It is well nigh impossible to run a huge company [from] halfway across the world, even if it is successful. How is this conceivably possible if the company is in severe distress?”

Kingsgate has also asked for audited financial statements from Edcon for the 2018 and 2019 financial years, as well as May's trading income and expenses, but have not yet received them.

They say there are irregularities worth billions they need explained. The April Edcon balance sheet reflects R11bn in liabilities, they say, but the business rescue plan says R6.7bn is owed.

They have complained that their query into what Marsden and Lance Schapiro are earning in individual capacities as business rescue practitioners went unanswered. The business rescue firm, Les Matuson & Associates, takes R4,500 an hour, but the hours that have been, and will be, worked have not been made clear to creditors.

Kingsgate and Clematis also accuse the business rescue practitioners of trying to get rid of all Edcon debt and most of the Edcon staff so the new owners of Jet or Edgars will take over a debt -free business. This would be at the expense of creditors, who will be repaid almost nothing, and staff who would be retrenched.

Kingsgate, through attorneys Pather and Pather, said in its papers that it had lost confidence in the business rescue practitioners and that it might approach the court in future to ask for their removal.

This is the second court action faced by Edcon after creditors Pan African Shopfitters opposed the business rescue process in the Johannesburg high court last week. The shopfitters, owed more than R13m, want a liquidation process, which they say will be quicker and cheaper and allow more money to be saved to pay staff and creditors.

In a brief legal letter, business rescue practitioners say that Marsden is able to work from Canada

Schapiro and Marsden argue in court papers that the law requires a meeting must be held 10 business days after publishing the business rescue plan. They say if the meeting needs to be adjourned after issues are raised, that should be decided by all participants at the meeting and not by a few creditors in court beforehand.

They argue the court action disadvantaged 99% of creditors, who would want the Monday meeting to go ahead.

It is not yet clear if a vote on approving the business plan will go ahead on Monday in the meeting after creditors raise concerns with the business rescue plan and request more detailed financial information. Kingsgate said in a statement it would consider going to court if the plan were approved.

