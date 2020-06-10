LETTER: Edcon rescue bid highlights SAA fiasco

The huge contrast in conduct and perceived ethics between the likely doomed business rescue attempts at Edcon on the one hand, and SAA and SA Express on the other, reflects poorly on the cavalier approach of the state towards its funders (taxpayers).

In Edcon’s case, an honest and ethical CEO has sacrificed his own salary and shows huge personal distress while he attempts to obtain the best outcome for staff and shareholders. The rescue process is transparent and the final outcome will be based on the team’s best efforts.

In the case of the airlines the only thing that is obvious is that they are both dead and last rites should now be administered. But instead we have a rescue team harassed and bullied by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his colleagues, none of whom has a fraction of the Edcon CEO’s talent or integrity, to ensure the process produces a new state airline.

Why are the “rescuers” still there? They hardly appear independent. The result is pure chaos and nobody gives a hoot at the unaffordable billions that will again be loaded onto the shoulders of overburdened taxpayers.

This is the shameful conduct that we have been accustomed to from the ANC government. I’m afraid President Cyril Ramaphosa is as much of an economic wrecking ball as his predecessor.

David Wolpert

Rivonia



