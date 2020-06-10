Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Edcon rescue bid highlights SAA fiasco

The contrast in ethics reflects poorly on the state’s cavalier approach towards taxpayers

10 June 2020 - 16:41
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The huge contrast in conduct and perceived ethics between the likely doomed business rescue attempts at Edcon on the one hand, and SAA and SA Express on the other, reflects poorly on the cavalier approach of the state towards its funders (taxpayers).

In Edcon’s case, an honest and ethical CEO has sacrificed his own salary and shows huge personal distress while he attempts to obtain the best outcome for staff and shareholders. The rescue process is transparent and the final outcome will be based on the team’s best efforts.

In the case of the airlines the only thing that is obvious is that they are both dead and last rites should now be administered. But instead we have a rescue team harassed and bullied by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his colleagues, none of whom has a fraction of the Edcon CEO’s talent or integrity, to ensure the process produces a new state airline.

Why are the “rescuers” still there? They hardly appear independent. The result is pure chaos and nobody gives a hoot at the unaffordable billions that will again be loaded onto the shoulders of overburdened taxpayers.

This is the shameful conduct that we have been accustomed to from the ANC government. I’m afraid President Cyril Ramaphosa is as much of an economic wrecking ball as his predecessor.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Edcon says it has buyers interested in its assets

The embattled retail group says it has had various offers for its divisions, and its survival depends on these sales
Companies
1 day ago

Edcon attracts 15 suitors for its assets

Edgars and Jet could be sold separately
Companies
20 hours ago

Nimble, debt-free firms more likely to be around after Covid

Heavily indebted companies with low rates of return will be weighed down by liquidity and solvency crises
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: No apologies and no explanations for ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s culture of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Upping dose of National ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Has the climate justice lobby gone too ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Covid-19 measures show saving ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SAA rescue team granted another extension

National

SA Express liquidation takes new turns

National

BUSI MAVUSO: How will R130bn be reallocated in the emergency budget?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.