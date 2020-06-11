Edcon taken to court as creditor argues business rescue wastes money
11 June 2020 - 18:45
The high cost of using business rescue practitioners is again in the spotlight, after a supplier that is owed more than R13m by Edcon demands that the owner of Jet and Edgars be liquidated rather than undergo business rescue.
Pan African Shopfitters, which describes itself as the largest installer of shop fittings in SA, is opposing the business rescue process and has hauled Edcon and the business rescue practitioners to the Johannesburg commercial court.
