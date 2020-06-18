Companies INTERNATIONAL MARKET TFG going for rights offer to expand, but is not interested in Jet or Edgars ‘If we see an opportunity, we want the right balance sheet if a brand fits with us’ BL PREMIUM

TFG is planning on a R3.95bn rights issue to raise capital from shareholders so it can reduce its debt, remain stable in the face of the globally constrained consumer and perhaps snap up a struggling retailer.

The company is, however, not interested in buying Jet or Edgars, currently up for sale.