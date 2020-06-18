Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG holds on to dividend and considers almost R4bn rights offer

The retailer says it wants to be prepared for the risks posed by Covid-19, as well as opportunities

18 June 2020 - 10:28 karl gernetzky
Foschini owner TFG is considering a R3.95bn rights offer. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Foschini owner TFG is considering a R3.95bn rights offer. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Clothing group TFG has held on to its final dividend and is considering an almost R4bn rights offer as it prepares for economic uncertainty in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fashion group reported a strong operational performance in its 11 months to end-February, but sales fell off sharply in March, with the group saying it wanted to prepare for both economic uncertainty amid the pandemic and opportunity.

TFG said it would be seeking shareholder approval to raise up to R3.95bn through a rights offer.

“This will allow TFG to strengthen its relative position through the recovery and insulate the balance sheet against potential future shocks, while at the same time positioning itself for future growth and opportunities,” the group said.

No final dividend was declared in the group’s year to end-March, with TFG paying out 450c previously. The group has about 237-million shares in issue.

Headline earnings per share fell 1.1% to 1,174.4c, while retail turnover for the 12 months to March 2020 grew 3.6% to R35.3bn. Cash sales increased by 5.9% and credit sales decreased by 2.5%.

TFG said that as of May 1, about 80% of stores in TFG Africa had reopened, all adhering to strict safety protocols. As of June 1, all stores had reopened, but the group said any reintroduction of more stringent lockdown restrictions could have a severe effect on its 2021 year.

In morning trade on Thursday, TFG’s share price was flat at R69.03, having more than halved so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ready to pounce: Why Mr Price is eyeing Jet

Mr Price – ungeared and cash flush – looks set to swoop on rival Jet, with the market’s blessing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Flush private equity funds flex their muscle as acquirers and active managers

Investors are helping companies they invest in to grow and find synergies with other similar businesses
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Truworths expects earnings to decline

Retailer Truworths, which owns YDE, expects headlines earnings per share to drop 30% for its 2020 financial year
Companies
3 weeks ago

