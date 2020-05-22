Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tsogo Sun Gaming warns of writedowns equivalent to R2bn market capitalisation

The group expects profits to fall by about a third in its year to end-March

22 May 2020 - 10:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The share price of casino operator Tsogo Sun Gaming was at a record low on Friday, after it warned it has seen writedowns about equivalent to its R2bn market capitalisation in its year to end-March.

The group said in a trading update it had seen writedowns of  intangibles of R1.9bn, writedowns of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets of R105m, and fair value losses on investment properties of R81m, without going into further detail.

An intangible asset is an accounting term referring to assets that are not physical, for example the value of a company’s brand in the eyes of the consumer.

The group said it expected headline earnings per share (Heps) to fall by between 30% and 35% compared with the prior period’s 182.2c. 

Tsogo was broken into two parts in 2019, namely Tsogo Sun Hotels and Tsogo Sun Gaming, which are now separately listed.

In morning trade on Friday Tsogo Gaming’s share price was down 5.72% to R1.82, having lost almost 90% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tsogo Sun warns profits will fall due to tough economy

The group warns profits will fall as much as 45% as it battles a tough economy and rising costs, including utilities
Companies
19 hours ago

Sun International on a winning streak with Sun Slots and Sunbets

Limited payout machines are more of a profit spinner for the gaming company than its Gauteng casinos
Companies
2 months ago

Tsogo Sun’s Hi hopes for budget hotels

With the first of its Hi hotels opening in the coming weeks, Tsogo Sun Hotels is making its first foray into the budget-hotel scene. Tapping the ...
Features
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands warns of hefty writedowns as economy ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Recovery from Covid-19 will be slow, warn ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Edcon is worth saving, say business rescuers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
How do you solve a problem like Emirates’ A380 ...
Companies
5.
Momentum expects claims to surge and earnings to ...
Companies

Related Articles

‘Alternative formats’ give Tsogo Sun Gaming a boost

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tsogo Sun Gaming to see earnings surge after unbundling

Companies / Retail & Consumer

HCI: taking a punt on resources

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.