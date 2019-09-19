HCI: taking a punt on resources

Investment company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) may be far more resourceful than the market is giving it credit for.

The deeply discounted market value of HCI is pegged largely to its 49% stake in gaming group Tsogo Sun.

This stake is worth around R7.25bn against a market capitalisation of R9bn for HCI. That infers a scant value on HCI’s listed investments like transport company Hosken Pax, broadcast group eMedia, leisure property group Tsogo Sun Hotels and industrial group Deneb as well as a sprawling unlisted property portfolio, participation in the national lottery and coal mining interests.

But what is being completely overlooked by the market is HCI’s recent forays into oil and gas exploration as well as palladium mining.

At the AGM last week, HCI CEO Johnny Copelyn said R1.3bn had already been invested in its 49%-owned Impact Oil & Gas. A further $30m will be invested over the next year, bringing HCI’s total investment to R1.75bn.

HCI carries a sizeable debt load but has a strong record of smart capital allocation. It says it is most comfortable making investments that range in size from R350m to R500m.

So the Impact investment, equivalent to 20% of HCI’s market value, is a big play — or, as Copelyn remarked, "an uncomfortably big bet".

But HCI holds high hopes for success at Impact, hence the rapidly stacked-up investment number. "Exploration does not just stop … if you don’t follow through to the next round you get diluted."

The bet, however, has already started paying off with Impact having an indirect stake in the well-documented Brulpadda well off Mossel Bay – one of the most significant gas discoveries made in local waters in recent years by energy giant Total.

In December Impact bought an indirect interest in Brulpadda through an arrangement to fund the BEE interest in Main Street, a joint venture company that owns a 10% interest in the exploration block.

The issue, at this juncture, is that it is difficult to estimate the potential return for Impact. Copelyn was optimistically vague: "We think we should make good money off this thing. How much? I don’t know."

He later said the potential value of Brulpadda was "one way or another more than the value we have put into it".

Officially (according to HCI’s annual report) "the Brulpadda discovery lowers the risk on four additional high-graded prospects in the block and is likely to see the joint venture follow up with three additional wells between 2020 and 2021 on these prospects".