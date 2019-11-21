Companies / Retail & Consumer ‘Alternative formats’ give Tsogo Sun Gaming a boost Tsogo Sun recently unbundled its hotel and gaming assets, with the latter expecting cost-cutting to be evident in its next financial year BL PREMIUM

Gambling group Tsogo Sun Gaming (TSG), which operates some of the biggest casino precincts in SA, is seeing sprightly growth from its recent investment in alternative gaming formats — most notably limited payout machines (LPMs) and electronic bingo terminals (EBTs).

The six-month results to end-September released on Thursday showed both EBTs, which are regarded as mini-casinos, and LPMs, mainly located in restaurants and bars, comfortably outperforming their larger urban counterparts.