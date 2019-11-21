‘Alternative formats’ give Tsogo Sun Gaming a boost
Tsogo Sun recently unbundled its hotel and gaming assets, with the latter expecting cost-cutting to be evident in its next financial year
21 November 2019 - 09:21
Gambling group Tsogo Sun Gaming (TSG), which operates some of the biggest casino precincts in SA, is seeing sprightly growth from its recent investment in alternative gaming formats — most notably limited payout machines (LPMs) and electronic bingo terminals (EBTs).
The six-month results to end-September released on Thursday showed both EBTs, which are regarded as mini-casinos, and LPMs, mainly located in restaurants and bars, comfortably outperforming their larger urban counterparts.
