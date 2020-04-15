Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart reports sales growth to end-March

Total sales rose 1.3% in the 13-weeks to end-March, although the Covid-19 pandemic has complicated analysing sales trends

15 April 2020 - 11:23 karl gernetzky
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Walmart-owned retailer Massmart, which has recently moved to close underperforming stores, said on Wednesday that it saw total sales growth of 1.3% in the 13 weeks to March 29.

In a trading update, the group reported total sales of R22bn for the period, with comparable store sales — which excludes the effect of new stores or closed stores — increasing by 0.9%.

Massmart has warned that the Covid-19 crisis has complicated any meaningful analysis of sales trends. It said in March that the closure of SA’s borders due to the initial 21-day lockdown had disrupted supply chains.

The group said in January that it may close up to 23 DionWired —which it confirmed it would in March — and 11 Masscash stores, which could affect 1,440 employees. 

In July, the company reported its first trading loss since listing on the JSE in 2000.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Massmart’s share price was down 11.4% to R26.58, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in more than a month. Massmart’s share price has lost two-thirds of its value over the past 12 months, while the JSE’s general retailer’s index has fallen 45% over the same period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

