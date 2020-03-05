How Massmart is getting back in the game
Massmart needs to get Game working again if the retail group is to win over its many detractors
05 March 2020 - 05:00
The smart money seems to be betting that, despite the arrival of top Walmart lieutenant Mitchell Slape to fix Massmart, it’s still going to get worse for SA’s largest mass discounter.
Last week, both JPMorgan and SBG Securities slashed their share price forecasts for Massmart.
