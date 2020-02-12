Economy December retail sales make 2019 the worst in a decade Retail sales growth averaged 1.2%, their weakest rate since 2009 amid weak consumer confidence and constrained household spending BL PREMIUM

Retail sales contracted in December, coming in sharply below expectations and delivering their worst annual performance since 2009, Statistics SA data showed on Wednesday.

For the full 2019 year, retail sales growth averaged 1.2%, the weakest rate since 2009, underscoring the difficult trading conditions shop owners have faced amid poor consumer confidence and constrained household spending.