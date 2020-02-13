News Leader
WATCH: Why retailers’ sales contracted in December
FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the latest retail sales data
13 February 2020 - 09:37
Retail sales dipped in December, falling 0.4% year on year.
The largest negative contributors to the print were general dealers and retailers in hardware, paint and glass.
Adding to the bad news, on Tuesday Stats SA data showed that unemployment in the fourth quarter of 2019 stayed put at record highs.
Or listen to the full audio: