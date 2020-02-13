Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why retailers’ sales contracted in December

FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the latest retail sales data

13 February 2020 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Retail sales dipped in December, falling 0.4% year on year.

The largest negative contributors to the print were general dealers and retailers in hardware, paint and glass.

Adding to the bad news, on Tuesday Stats SA data showed that unemployment in the fourth quarter of 2019 stayed put at record highs.

FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the retail sales data.

Or listen to the full audio:

