TFG reports record Black Friday sales

Turnover for the nine months to December 28 rose 5.9%, with the group saying all regions performed in line with expectations

17 January 2020 - 12:18 karl gernetzky
TFG, which has brands that include American Swiss, Foschini and Markham, said on Friday it had seen record-high Black Friday sales during November, which helped offset the effect of load-shedding experienced in SA.

All the group’s regions had performed in line with expectations in the nine months to December 28, TFG said, with the group’s Africa region seeing turnover growth of 5.9%. That region contributed 64.2% of group turnover during the period.

TFG London’s turnover declined 1.1% against the backdrop of a “very subdued and disrupted environment”, where footfall on high streets continued to decline amid Brexit uncertainty.

TFG Australia’s turnover rose 11.4%, off a very high base, with that region also seeing a record Black Friday performance.

The group’s London and Australian units contributed 20.5% and 15.3% of turnover, respectively.

In afternoon trade on Friday, TFG’s share price was little changed at R155.93.

