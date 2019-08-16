Debt-relief bill hits financial services stocks and retailers
The Treasury estimates the debt-relief proposals could result in the write-off of between R13.2bn and R20bn of debt
16 August 2019 - 12:28
Shares in financial services groups and retailers fell on Friday morning after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law a controversial bill aimed at extinguishing the debts of struggling low-income earners.
It emerged on Thursday that the president approved the National Credit Amendment Bill earlier this week, paving the way for debt relief for over-extended consumers who earn a gross monthly income of no more than R7,500 and have unsecured debt amounting to R50,000.
