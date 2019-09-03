Controversial debt-relief law taking a bite out of earnings, says TFG

Clothing group TFG says it had seen solid growth in cash turnover the first 21 weeks of its 2020 financial year, but credit extension remained almost flat in Africa due to new debt-relief laws in SA.

The promulgation of the National Credit Amendment Bill has prompted caution for the JSE-listed retailer, whose brands include American Swiss, Foschini and Markham, with CEO Anthony Thunström saying on Tuesday the group was feeling the pinch in terms of foregone revenue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law earlier in August, setting the stage for overindebted consumers to have payments suspended, in part or full, for as many as two years, or even cancelled if they remained financially distressed.

TFG had seen only 0.9% growth in credit turnover in the first 21 weeks of its trading year, even as cash sales surged 14.1%, something the retailer said represented significant growth in market share.

Foreign sales remained robust as well, with group turnover rising 8.1% over the period, Thunström said in a statement prepared for the group's AGM.

Group online turnover jumped 9.9% over the period, now constituting 9.3% to total turnover. TFG Africa's online sales jumped 58.5% and TFG Australia's 32.6%, while TFG London saw a 1.5% decline.

The outlook for trading conditions across all three of the group's business segments remained challenging, TFG said, noting that SA's position was most concerning.

“In SA, the constrained economic environment persists with continued fuel price increases, higher taxes and increasing unemployment all contributing to reduced consumer spending,” Thunström said.

TFG's share price rose 2.75% to R152.94 on Tuesday, with the retailer down 7.93% so far in 2019, compared to a 21.64% slump for the JSE's general retailer index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za