Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite fined R1m for reckless lending

14 January 2020 - 18:37 Katharine Child
Shoprite. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Shoprite. Picture: JEREMY GLYN

Retail giant Shoprite was fined R1m by the National Consumer Tribunal for breaching the credit act after it was found to have lent recklessly to vulnerable consumers.

The judgment was handed down  in the Pretoria high court on December 18 and publicised on Tuesday by the National Credit Regulator.

The regulator  investigated  Shoprite’s lending practices in 2014 after media reports  of retailers lending to people who could not afford debt. The matter  was referred to the tribunal, which  found against the retailer in 2017.

But Shoprite appealed in the high court against the tribunal's ruling on technical grounds.

On Tuesday, Shoprite said it noted the judgment and had already “processed the payment of the fine ... for extending credit to some of its customers too easily”.  

A judgment penned by Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi detailed examples  of how Shoprite extended credit to consumers whose monthly debt repayments exceeded their salaries.

One consumer had monthly debt of R9,888 after pay day and his loan from Shoprite increased that to R10,113.77.  Shoprite said the fact he was married and his wife could assist was taken into account when approving their loan.

The court ruled that the “assumption that the spouse will stand in is speculative to say the least”. 

In another case, a pensioner named only as Potgieter had no monthly disposable income and debt of R810.65 before applying for the loan. Shoprite granted her credit.

Potgieter defaulted, and Shoprite repossessed goods from her but she was still in arrears of R3,977.66, which the court said “Shoprite demanded”. 

The court found Shoprite had “readjusted” consumers’ financial information to show they could afford debt when it was clear they could not.

The high court found it “astonishing”  that even after “adjusting” customers’ data, consumers “still had negative affordability figures” yet Shoprite granted them credit.

Shoprite was also ordered to provide debt counselling and payment restructuring to vulnerable debtors.

The group said in a statement that the “matter relates to credit agreements concluded in June 2013 and June 2014 with nine consumers from among thousands”.

It said all nine paid their debt in full, and its affordability assessment processes had been replaced in September 2015 with a new system aligned with the National Credit Amendment Act.

Lewis wins another court battle with credit regulator

Four-year dispute over fees and warranties ends with ruling in favour of the retailer
Companies
3 weeks ago

Collection costs judgment brings relief for millions of debtors

If you’re in default on any of your credit agreements, the maximum you can be charged is double the capital amount outstanding at the time of your ...
Money
1 month ago

Debt relief law passes constitutional muster, says Ebrahim Patel

The banking industry had petitioned the president not to sign the bill in its current form
National
1 month ago

Debt relief law misses the mark

Fearmongering is also misplaced, as it is unlikely a large amount of debt will be written off
Opinion
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Just Eat failure spells relief for Prosus shareholders

Opinion / Editorials

Massmart’s jobs shock adds to SA’s unemployment crisis

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Why Shoprite is a good bet, despite its recent share price decline

Opinion

Choppies sells SA stores for R1

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.