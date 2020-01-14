Shoprite fined R1m for reckless lending

But Shoprite appealed in the high court against the tribunal's ruling on technical grounds.

On Tuesday, Shoprite said it noted the judgment and had already “processed the payment of the fine ... for extending credit to some of its customers too easily”.

A judgment penned by Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi detailed examples of how Shoprite extended credit to consumers whose monthly debt repayments exceeded their salaries.

One consumer had monthly debt of R9,888 after pay day and his loan from Shoprite increased that to R10,113.77. Shoprite said the fact he was married and his wife could assist was taken into account when approving their loan.

The court ruled that the “assumption that the spouse will stand in is speculative to say the least”.

In another case, a pensioner named only as Potgieter had no monthly disposable income and debt of R810.65 before applying for the loan. Shoprite granted her credit.