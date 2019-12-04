Why Shoprite is a good bet, despite its recent share price decline

After 14 years of uninterrupted growth, retail giant Shoprite stunned investors when, between the 2017 and 2019 financial years, its profits declined by nearly 40%. Whereas poor cash-flow conversion, a high valuation and currency concerns have kept us from owning Shoprite in the recent past, the sharp decline in the share price has rekindled our interest in the company.

In our view, most of Shoprite’s current challenges are temporary in nature and the retailer should be able to recover profitability.

SA’s grocery retail industry has been characterised by healthy competition for a number of decades. This has been to the benefit of consumers, as retailers have had to work hard to provide a combination of low prices, range and convenience to meet the increasing demands of consumers. While Pick n Pay, with its philosophy of “consumer sovereignty”, pioneered modern grocery retail in SA in the 1970s and 1980s under Raymond Ackerman, it was Shoprite — under the leadership of Whitey Basson — that led the second phase of modernisation in the sector over the past two decades.

Shoprite’s success was driven by long-term investment into its centralised supply chain. This means stores are replenished via the company’s distribution centres, instead of directly by suppliers. The benefits of a centralised supply chain include better control over in-store stock availability; the ability to maintain a wider range of stock and supplier base; tactical buying and storage of stock ahead of price increases; and store cost savings as less space and fewer staff are required to receive deliveries.

While the centralised supply chain has provided Shoprite with an operational edge, the group has also positioned its trading brands well to compete in different target markets across income groups, and has expanded into the rest of Africa, where the penetration of formal retail is still low.

In addition to strong gains in market share in SA and growth in the rest of the continent, Shoprite managed to improve its trading profit margin from about 1% in 2000 to nearly 6% by 2017. This margin was well above that of competitors, despite the retailer carrying the lowest price perception among consumers — a clear sign of the operational supremacy it attained.

Over this period, Shoprite’s share price outperformed the FTSE/JSE all-share index by 10% a year. The better profitability enabled Shoprite to continue re-investing higher amounts of capital into the business than its competitors to achieve further growth and more efficient operations.

However, things took a remarkable turn for the worse between 2017 and 2019, as can be seen on the graph below. The share price lost nearly 60% of its value between March 2018 and August 2019.