EDITORIAL: Just Eat failure spells relief for Prosus shareholders

At Uber Eats, every $2 of revenue is believed to create $3 of cost, says John Colley, a professor of business at Warwick University.

Perhaps appropriately enough for an executive who is under constant pressure to find the “next big thing” and who exists in the shadow of the most successful tech investment yet made (Tencent), Van Dijk is unperturbed by these grim facts. “When you see a lot of people spend a lot of money, there’s usually something in it. Or collective foolishness,” he said about the unrelenting levels of investment into food delivery.

The prospect offered by the Just Eat deal, of creating the world’s largest food delivery business — ahead of major players such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo — was evidently too compelling not to make the £5bn (R93.79bn) offer and then increase it twice to a “full and final” £5.5bn. Just Eat, whose wafer-thin profits have been hit hard by its recent investment in delivery capacity, is the near archetypal unicorn with its most recent results revealing sales up 30% and pretax profit down 98%.

These were the sort of figures that must have helped persuade Prosus’s executives they were on the right track — a rapidly expanding technology-based company in a growing business sector. All that was needed was Prosus’s financial support. The combination would, the enthusiasts believed, eventually guarantee a dominant position in a highly profitable and consolidated food delivery business.

For the cynics, or those who become anxious when eye-wateringly large sums of money are on the table, the offer looked uncomfortably like an enormous gamble. If it was eventually to pay out, Prosus — with Just Eat as part of its food delivery offering — would have had to survive an extremely costly and volatile consolidation process that could drag on for years.

Regulatory interference

During that time it would have been up against heavyweights such as Uber and Amazon. And then there is the matter of whether market growth would play out as Van Dijk has forecast, which is that food delivery will become an essential part of daily life.

Even assuming two or three players emerge dominant, and that these positions are secure from aspirant players, what are the chances of regulatory interference?