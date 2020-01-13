Massmart’s jobs shock adds to SA’s unemployment crisis
Unemployment continues to be one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest challenges as he deals with spluttering economic growth
14 January 2020 - 05:05
Walmart-owned Massmart’s intention to close underperforming stores and axe almost 1,500 workers will add to SA’s highest unemployment rate on record.
The company, whose share price rose almost 5% on the news, its biggest move in a month, plans to close all 23 DionWired electronics stores and 11 Masscash stores, which sell food to lower-income earners via its outlets such as Cambridge Food and Jumbo Cash & Carry.
