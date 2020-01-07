Companies / Retail & Consumer More pain could be in store for the retail sector Analysts say the sector has no more room to absorb inflationary costs and will need to pass these onto consumers in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Rising unemployment and a bleak economic outlook means the listed retail sector, which, in 2019, experienced its worst year since 1998, could be in store for more of the same.

Analysts say the sector has no more room to absorb inflationary costs and will need to pass these onto consumers in 2020.