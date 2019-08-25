Opinion RON DERBY: A pall over the megamall BL PREMIUM

The only mall I frequent in this big old city of Johannesburg without gnashing my teeth is my favourite - because of the relative ease with which I can enter and leave the building.

Compared to another mall some 4km away it is nowhere near as intimidating in size. Sure, it may not have the signature big-box department stores of some of the more mainstream shopping centres, such as one of SA's oldest, Sandton City, but it more than makes up for it in the fact that it's an easy, stress-free and quick visit.