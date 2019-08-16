Companies / Retail & Consumer TFG keeps the faith in SA Inc The owner of the Foschini brand is investing in its SA business as it waits for better days BL PREMIUM

The country's dire economic situation has not not deterred TFG, the owner of the Foschini brand, from investing in its SA business in anticipation of better days ahead.

This comes at a time when SA retailers are struggling as the optimism sparked by the appointment of president Cyril Ramaphosa has all but disappeared and the local economy stalls, with the SA Reserve Bank forecasting GDP growth of just 0.6% for 2019.