HomeChoice takes hit on margins following Post Office strike

HomeChoice International, which sells homeware and financial services, says profits fell in the six months to end-June as it slashed prices to get rid of excess stock linked to the 2018 SA Post Office (Sapo) strike.

Sapo was battling through a massive backlog of mail in the second half of 2018 following a mid-year employee strike. In October 2018, 16-million items were still on the floor at depots around the country.

The strike meant HomeChoice had higher opening stock holdings at the beginning of 2019.

“The group took a decision to aggressively promote and clear the surplus stock, resulting in higher markdowns and a reduction in the margin for the six-month period,” it said. Gross profit margins fell from 51.9% to 47.1%.

HomeChoice said group revenue in the first half rose 8.6% to R1.7bn, but costs rose at a faster rate. Credit impairment losses rose by a quarter to R326m.

Group profit after tax fell 7.7% to R240m and HomeChoice lowered its interim dividend by 8.4% to 87c a share.

“The economic outlook for SA remains muted with high unemployment and a slow recovery in key economic indicators,” HomeChoice said.

“Our vision is to provide for our customers’ lifestyle through digitally focused and innovative retail and financial services products and to position the group as a leading digital player in the mass market.”

