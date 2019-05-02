Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hugo Boss pins growth hopes on store revamps

Shares slip as fashion house reports first-quarter operating profit fell 22%

02 May 2019 - 17:04 Agency Staff
Jackets on display in the Hugo Boss section at Central Universal Department Store in Kiev, Ukraine. Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
Berlin — Hugo Boss says the renovation of several major stores should revive sales growth after the German fashion house reported a drop in first-quarter earnings due to reorganisation costs, higher marketing spending and a strong US dollar.

Finance chief Yves Mueller said stores had already been reopened in New York and Tokyo, while the refurbishment of the company’s biggest flagship store on the Champs Elysees in Paris, and a store in Chicago will be complete later in 2019.

“Store optimisations will drive performance,” Mueller told a conference call for analysts.

Hugo Boss shares slipped after it reported first-quarter operating profit fell 22% to €55m on sales up a currency-adjusted 1% to €664m, missing average analyst forecasts.

Sales fell a currency-adjusted 8% in the Americas, as visits to stores were hit by weaker consumer sentiment and lower tourist purchases.

Sales rose 4% in Asia, boosted by double-digit growth in mainland China, although the market environment was tougher in Hong Kong and Macau.

Known for its smart men’s suits, Hugo Boss has introduced more casual and sportswear styles to appeal to a younger audience and invested heavily in its online products after a bid to go upmarket backfired a few years ago.

Sales of the core BOSS brand were flat in the first quarter as growth in casual wear compensated for a slight decline in business wear, while its younger HUGO brand saw double-digit sales growth in casual wear.

Online sales jumped in the first quarter, up 26%, while retail sales rose by 4% on a same-store basis.

Investment in digitalisation and reorganisation weighed on earnings in the first quarter, but CEO Mark Langer said they should improve efficiency in the rest of the year.

Mueller said phasing effects related to marketing expenses should also help earnings during the year, after costs for a campaign shoot for the BOSS autumn/winter collection were booked in the first quarter, while currency effects should ease.

Hugo Boss confirmed its 2019 outlook for a high single-digit percentage increase in operating profit and a mid single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales.

AFP

