Steinhoff will battle to get green light for Pepkor sale
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens says the group will struggle to externalise the funds, given Reserve Bank regulations
Any sale of Steinhoff’s shares in low-cost retailer Pepkor is highly unlikely for the forseeable future, given that the Reserve Bank is likely to block repatriation of funds to Europe, where Steinhoff is domiciled.
This was the view expressed by Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens when asked about the possible reorganisation of Steinhoff’s assets that might result in the company selling down its 71% stake in Pepkor Holdings – previously named Steinhoff Africa Retail – and sending the proceeds back to Europe.
Selling the company’s stake in Pepkor was one avenue being considered by Steinhoff, which has seen its market value slide by nearly R200bn since accounting irregularities came to light in December 2017, in its bid to stave off bankruptcy. Pepkor, with brands including Pep and Ackermans, is enormously cash-generative as demonstrated by its recent results, where it generated cash flow from operations of R5.3bn in the financial year to end-September.
Steinhoff, which declined to comment, has been negotiating a lock-up agreement with its creditors, primarily on behalf of two of its finance companies that raised the majority of debt for the group. Both are domiciled in Europe and together have outstanding loans of about €10bn.
Lourens said the indications from Steinhoff were that there would be no sale of shares. “There has been an overhang in our share price because the market is expecting Steinhoff to sell their shares, but it will be very difficult for Steinhoff to externalise the funds, given Reserve Bank regulations, so we think there is almost a nonexistent chance that Steinhoff will sell its shares for the foreseeable future,” Lourens said at the announcement of the company’s full-year results to end-September.
Steinhoff’s stake in Pepkor was worth about R45bn yesterday, based on the closing price of R18.40 per share. But while the company may not be able to sell its stake, Steinhoff will still have the benefit of the dividend. Pepkor declared a final dividend of 27.8c per share, which will translate to a dividend payment of R680m for the parent company.
Lourens is also hopeful negotiations between Steinhoff and its creditors will bring certainty to the company’s structure over the term of the proposed agreements.
"It is my understanding that Steinhoff is now in the final stages of negotiations with its creditors to conclude a lock-up agreement. With Steinhoff currently holding 71% of Pepkor Holdings, its new deal with creditors could turn its focus for the next few years to stabilising and growing its assets rather than disposing of assets to service debts. This will be positive news for Pepkor shareholders.”