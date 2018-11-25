Pepkor to end funding arrangement with Jooste-linked Fulcrum

Retail group Pepkor, formerly known as Steinhoff Africa Retail, is putting further distance between itself and its scandal-rocked controlling company, Steinhoff International.

Pepkor is scrapping a controversial funding arrangement it had with Fulcrum, a company alleged to have close ties with former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Former Steinhoff chair Christo Wiese is involved with Fulcrum through a preference share investment in one of its subsidiaries.

Pepkor said in May that Steinhoff is investigating its relationship with Fulcrum.

Friday’s announcement came just weeks before audit firm PwC finalises a report into “accounting irregularities” flagged by Steinhoff’s board in December 2017. PwC’s investigation is expected to uncover details of transactions with related parties.

Pepkor, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of Steinhoff until it was listed on the JSE as Steinhoff Africa Retail in September 2017, is due to release full-year results on Monday. Earnings are expected to be down by as much as 42%.

The proposed transaction with Fulcrum will unwind a deal put in place in 2016 to take Pepkor’s loss-making unsecured lending business, JD Consumer Finance, off the Steinhoff balance sheet.

The 2016 transaction, with what now appears to have been a related party, was designed to make the Steinhoff balance sheet look stronger than it actually was.