Majority shareholder offers premium to take Verimark private

The majority shareholder in direct retailer Verimark will pay a sizeable premium over average market prices to take the company off the JSE.

On Friday Verimark — which made an unsuccessful attempt to delist in 2007 — detailed a buyout offer of 150c/share from the Van Straaten Family Trust (VFT) and related entities.

Verimark was founded on 1977 by Michael van Straaten, who still serves as the company CEO. The VFT and related entities hold 71% of Verimark’s issued shares.

The offer represents a 50% premium to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the company’s shares on October 22, when a cautionary was first issued around a possible buyout offer. The offer also represents a 39% premium on Verimark’s share price of 108c at close of business on Thursday. The share surged more than 25% on Friday, suggesting investors had anticipated a lower offer than the 150c/share tabled.

While Verimark’s delisting attempt in 2007 — pitched at 50c/share — saw vehement opposition from minority shareholders, the 150c/share offer might be considered more favourably.

Verimark indicated that shareholders speaking for 18.6% of the 29.5-million “consideration” shares had provided irrevocable undertakings to support the buyout offer. Shareholders representing another 14.74% had offered “in-principle” support for the offer.

Some minority shareholders canvassed by Business Day on Friday said they were still weighing up the offer.

Verimark — which relies heavily on imported product ranges — has performed inconsistently over the longer term, but has been a source of regular (and generous) dividends.

The company, however, has argued that its shareholders do not get the benefits of a JSE listing due to its volatile earnings history. The company noted that during the past five years earnings fluctuated between 31.9c and 8c per share, and that the preceding five years should have a similar earnings cycle with the bottomline ranging between 31.5c per share and a loss of 3.4c per share.

Verimark added that the company’s share price performance since listing in 2005 had ranged between 250c and 33c per share.

Verimark also noted the lack of liquidity in its shares over the past five years meant scant trading in the share and that a delisting would offer cost saving and operational focus benefits.

The proposed buyout will cost the VFT and related entities — which has earned about R28m in dividends in the past few years — less than R45m.