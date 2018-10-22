Companies / Retail & Consumer

Delisting plan sends Verimark shares soaring

Desultory results from the direct retailer were upstaged by founder Michael van Straaten's plan to buy out minorities

22 October 2018 - 09:40 Andries Mahlangu
Verimark CEO Michael van Straaten. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Verimark CEO Michael van Straaten. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Verimark’s share price jumped 16.5% to R1.06 on Monday morning on news that founder Michael van Straaten has proposed to buy out minorities and delist the direct retailer.

Van Straaten, via his family trust, owns 57% of Verimark, whose market capitalisation was R119m at Monday morning’s share price.

The announcement followed Verimark’s interim results statement, which showed it fell into an interim loss of R2m for the six months to end-August from a profit of R1.1m in the matching period.

Revenue declined slightly to R207.5m from R209.7m.

Verimark, as an importer of products including Floorwiz and Twista, is among the JSE-listed companies that suffer most when the rand weakens.

“The first six months [of] trading has been tough for Verimark as for most import retailers given the volatility of the rand against foreign currencies,” the company said.

“The South African economy is in a technical recession and consumer confidence has suffered as a result.”

Its operating costs rose 12.% to R98.1m, partly as a result of an increase in sales staff costs to improve store presence and revenue.

Revenue slipped 1% to R205.7m.

The company opted not to declare an interim dividend.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: Verimark a whiz at innovation but rand is the twista in the tale

Verimark is a tightly run, family controlled business with a tried and tested business strategy
Opinion
4 months ago

Verimark targets offshore markets — the bigger, the better

Verimark CEO Mike van Straaten says plans are afoot to identify possible offshore markets
Companies
5 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: The tricky nature of family-controlled businesses

Sometimes the second (or third) generation of family leaders doesn’t have the same hunger as the founding members
Opinion
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Aspen lifted as founders buy shares worth R110m
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Which suitors are in line for Clover?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
McKinsey ‘horrified’ its report on Saudi Arabia’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Delisting plan sends Verimark shares soaring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Lonmin clears all its debt ahead of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: Verimark a whiz at innovation but rand is the twista in the tale
Opinion / Columnists

Verimark targets offshore markets — the bigger, the better
Companies / Retail & Consumer

MARC HASENFUSS: The tricky nature of family-controlled businesses
Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.