Delisting plan sends Verimark shares soaring

Verimark’s share price jumped 16.5% to R1.06 on Monday morning on news that founder Michael van Straaten has proposed to buy out minorities and delist the direct retailer.

Van Straaten, via his family trust, owns 57% of Verimark, whose market capitalisation was R119m at Monday morning’s share price.

The announcement followed Verimark’s interim results statement, which showed it fell into an interim loss of R2m for the six months to end-August from a profit of R1.1m in the matching period.

Revenue declined slightly to R207.5m from R209.7m.

Verimark, as an importer of products including Floorwiz and Twista, is among the JSE-listed companies that suffer most when the rand weakens.