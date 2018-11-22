Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm exits bankruptcy

The largest US mattress retailer has closed 660 stores and emerged from bankruptcy with access to $525m in exit financing

22 November 2018 - 09:44 Reuters
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Steinhoff International’s Mattress Firm unit, the largest US mattress retailer, has emerged out of bankruptcy with access to $525m in exit financing, within two months of filing for Chapter 11 protection.

Mattress Firm also closed about 660 underperforming stores, Steinhoff said on Thursday. Steinhoff has been working on a deal to restructure the debt of some units after revealing multibillion-euro holes in its balance sheet.

The store closures still leave the Houston-based company with about 2,600 stores across the US.

“Today’s announcement is a further positive step in the wider Steinhoff restructuring process, which continues to make good progress,” Steinhoff acting CEO Danie van der Merwe said.

Mattress Firm, founded in 1986, had filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in early October, gaining some breathing room to restructure and shore up its finances.

The retail industry has seen a series of bankruptcies, including Toys ‘R’ Us, over the past couple of years on mounting pressure from e-commerce companies like Amazon.com. 

Reuters

Steinhoff’s acting CEO replaced after ‘accomplishing goals’

The furniture retailer’s share price got a welcome 15% boost on news that its US subsidiary’s bankruptcy application was approved
Companies
2 days ago

Steinhoff’s secret history and the dirty world of Markus Jooste

For years, former CEO Markus Jooste and his inner circle wove an intricate web of opaque deals hidden from shareholders
Features
21 days ago

Steinhoff reassures investors it has made ‘substantial progress’ with creditors

The struggling furniture retailer says it has achieved some important milestones necessary to stabilise the group
Companies
1 month ago

There is no bouncing back from Mattress Firm’s debt nightmare

Steinhoff’s decision to pay a 115% premium to buy Mattress Firm in 2016 might well join Hewlett Packard-Autonomy and Microsoft-Nokia in the annals of ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
SAA Technical musical chairs continues as Nyuswa ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Lonmin takeover gets the green light with ...
Companies / Mining
3.
RMH ‘not closed to investors’, calls for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Peregrine seeks targets with war chest
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Steinhoff’s acting CEO replaced after ‘accomplishing goals’
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s secret history and the dirty world of Markus Jooste
Features / Cover Story

Steinhoff reassures investors it has made ‘substantial progress’ with creditors
Companies / Retail & Consumer

There is no bouncing back from Mattress Firm’s debt nightmare
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.