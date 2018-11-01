Steinhoff’s secret history and the dirty world of Markus Jooste

One says: "In both above transactions [Airsprung and Cornwell Parker] the company [Formal Property] is acting 50% for its own account and 50% for account of Danesfort Investments Ltd who have paid the company 50% of the purchase costs."

In other words, King was fronting for Jooste.

Yet King’s lawyer told us: "Mr Jooste has never had an interest in Formal Property Management Services." He also said: "For the avoidance of [doubt] our client does not recognise your description of him acting as a ‘proxy’ or ‘bagman’ to Mr Jooste and you should be very careful to ensure that you do not make any defamatory statements about him."

But the truly shocking trades were still to come.

Steinhoff’s Australian adventure began in 1999, when it opened a small factory to supply the Australian-listed furniture retailer Freedom Group. In 2001, Steinhoff and Freedom then formed a strategic partnership through a new 50/50 joint venture, called Steinhoff Pacific.

Jooste joined Freedom’s board, while at the same time, his associates King and Evans began to buy Freedom shares. King used Formal Property to buy the shares, while Evans used a Bahamian company called Hawkesbury. By mid-2002, Formal Property and Hawkesbury had, between them, built an impressive 27% position in Freedom.

The Steinhoff family’s own Swiss investment vehicle, Fihag Finanz und Handels, also built up a large position in Freedom. Jooste, it turns out, signed share transfer paperwork on Fihag’s behalf too — demonstrating his involvement.

Even at the time, investors were sceptical. As one told the Australian Financial Review: "I find it very hard to understand why [Formal and Hawkesbury] would put so much capital into a small Australian retailer and have no active involvement."

But it proved a great investment because, in 2003, Steinhoff part-funded the Freedom Group’s managers when they announced they would buy out Freedom’s shareholders for A$221m (R1bn) at a premium.

In other words, anyone who’d bought shares knowing a buyout was imminent would have been in a position to score.

King’s lawyer claimed there was no front-running. "All transactions relating to the acquisition and takeover of Freedom Group were disclosed to the appropriate regulatory authorities in Australia at the relevant time," he told us.

But another revelation is that Jooste had hidden skin in the game here too, as he secretly owned Hawkesbury.

The implications are staggering. It means that Steinhoff, controlled by Jooste, backed a deal to buy shares from companies secretly owned by him and his friend King.

And then it happened again.

By August 2004, Formal Property had built up a 5.1% stake in the UK furniture retailer Homestyle. Steinhoff supplied furniture to Homestyle at the time.

A journalist at the British Independent said: "[Formal Property] has a history of spotting companies on the cusp of being taken over. Could something similar be on the cards at Homestyle?"

Investors thought so and Homestyle stock reportedly surged. London publisher Citywire dubbed Formal Property the "Homestyle stalker".

Up to that point, Steinhoff had not been a retailer. It made furniture and sold it to retailers like Homestyle. But, as King may or may not have known, that was about to change. In 2005, Steinhoff bought 61% of Homestyle, offering 55p a share.

In a later interview, Jooste said that Homestyle had run out of cash and could not pay Steinhoff for the furniture it was supplying. "So we took a bold move and we bailed Homestyle out by recapitalising it with £100m — which was a huge amount of money for us in those days."

While Steinhoff gritted its teeth and risked its R1.1bn, the "Homestyle stalker" must have rubbed his hands with glee.

And even more so in 2006, when Steinhoff bought the rest of Homestyle for a whopping 100p a share.

Meanwhile, King, Jooste and the Steinhoff family had money to spend and, through the offshore companies and trusts created by Evans, they went on a property binge.

One company that they owned was Pearlbury Properties. In December 2001, newspapers reported that Pearlbury bought one of Wales’s largest factory sites for £4.25m (R73m).

In early 2002, £1m (R16m) flowed from the Steinhoff family’s Fihag through their Marksman Trust, Jamison, Pavilion, and finally to Mont de la Rocque Holdings in Jersey. Documents described this as some sort of "joint venture agreement" with King’s M&D. The partners then used this money, as well as a bank loan, to buy a Jersey hotel for £2.75m (R43m), which they planned to demolish to build "an aesthetically pleasing scheme of luxury high-class apartments".

King, Jooste and the Steinhoffs also owned the BVI-incorporated Burbury Investments, which tabled plans to develop a huge canal-side, mixed-used development in Ellesmere, North Shropshire, England.

And they used another BVI company, Chadbourne Estates, "to buy a development site near Heathrow airport".

Today, Chadbourne’s Heathrow property is well known in London as the ambitious "Rectory Farm" project — a huge stretch of disused land from which King’s company plans to extract 3-million cubic metres of gravel. It would leave behind sports pitches, paths and woodland, beneath which would lie a giant underground warehouse to be let to large firms that move goods such as, say, furniture.

There are at least five more British commercial properties bought in the late 2000s by offshore companies that were — at least in the early 2000s, according to our documents — secretly owned by Jooste, King and the Steinhoffs.

It was all going swimmingly for everyone involved until Evans made headlines in 2003 and 2004.

According to explosive news reports, Evans and his Warren Trustees were handling money for Polish and Russian officials working at corruption-ridden parastatals.

Jersey police and its financial regulator launched a money-laundering and fraud probe, forcing Evans to shut down Warren Trustees in 2006. Evans’ registered agent, the law firm Mossack Fonseca, was unaware of the regulator’s steps. But when news broke in 2007 that investigators had raided Evans’ office, found an illegal firearm and arrested him, the law firm’s compliance officers were alarmed.

An internal Mossack Fonseca report said: "It seems to me that Alan Evans is not a person we can trust." The writer of the report concluded that her firm should fire him as a client. Mossack Fonseca then began transferring many of Evans’ companies to agents in the BVI, the Bahamas and Switzerland.

Later in court, a judge said: "[Mr Evans] says that the police search left everything in a terrible mess ... Mr Evans now spends most of his time in Switzerland on other matters … It is clear that Mr Evans has little continuing connection with Jersey."

However, it would seem that the fallout prompted Evans to take greater steps to conceal himself and his clients’ business — and it became harder for us to trace Jooste and the Steinhoff family’s secrets.

By contrast, King’s next business move was easier to follow. He established a new property development company, Formal Investments, which went on to do rip-roaring deals with Steinhoff while expanding a property portfolio across Britain — with Evans’ help. In 2003, Evans had set up a company in the BVI called Rosewick Properties, for King to buy an English countryside inn. In 2008, King renamed it Formal Investments. Formal Investments’ English business accelerated dramatically, in part thanks to a major stimulus from Steinhoff.

It worked like this: A mysterious offshore company — said in various paperwork to be "in the care of Formal Investments" — would secure Steinhoff’s promise to lease a property, and then the offshore vehicle would raise finance to buy, build or renovate the property. Like Alvaglen’s Tewkesbury deal, this is known in the industry as "pre-letting".

Says one London property executive: "Pre-lets are normal before investment takes place. The developer will take the risk right up to planning permission being granted and then hold cash flow until long-term income is assured through 25-year leases."

Securing a tenant typically takes a lot of hard work and risk — unless, of course, you happen to control a tenant that is backed by other people’s money.

In 2008, Pearlbury — owned by King, Jooste and the Steinhoff family, at least in the early 2000s — bought a Cheltenham office block called Festival House.

The next year, Pearlbury and Formal filed an application to renovate Festival House specifically for Steinhoff. "The proposed extensions to Festival House will enable the existing building to be occupied principally by a single company. It is intended that the building will become the European headquarters for Steinhoff International," it said.

In 2011, Steinhoff moved in. Meanwhile, another BVI company, Eastnor Holdings, owned the vacant site adjacent to Festival House. Eastnor won council approval to build a £10m (R108m), six-floor office block called Honeybourne Place. And, according to local press, Steinhoff was again a pre-let client, having committed to occupy at least half of the building.