Steinhoff’s acting CEO replaced after ‘accomplishing goals’

Steinhoff acting CEO Danie van der Merwe will be replaced by commercial director Louis du Preez on December 1, the furniture retailer said on Monday.

In same the statement, Steinhoff said its US subsidiary Mattress Firm’s Chapter 11 application had been approved by the US bankruptcy court on Friday, November 16. The announcement sent Steinhoff’s share up as much as 15% to R2.10.

Van der Merwe was promoted from COO to acting CEO on December 19, two weeks after the announcement of accounting irregularities and the resignation of CEO Markus Jooste sent Steinhoff’s share price plummeting.