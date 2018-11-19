Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s acting CEO replaced after ‘accomplishing goals’

The furniture retailer’s share price got a welcome 15% boost on news that its US subsidiary’s bankruptcy application was approved

19 November 2018 - 13:22 Robert Laing
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED

Steinhoff acting CEO Danie van der Merwe will be replaced by commercial director Louis du Preez on December 1, the furniture retailer said on Monday.

In same the statement, Steinhoff said its US subsidiary Mattress Firm’s Chapter 11 application had been approved by the US bankruptcy court on Friday, November 16. The announcement sent Steinhoff’s share up as much as 15% to R2.10.

Van der Merwe was promoted from COO to acting CEO on December 19, two weeks after the announcement of accounting irregularities and the resignation of CEO Markus Jooste sent Steinhoff’s share price plummeting.

Image: Iress

Van der Merwe had decided to step down effective from December 31 “having accomplished the goals set out”, Monday’s statement said.

“His tireless efforts and considerable expertise mean that today, the underlying operational businesses have been refinanced, where required, and continue to trade,” chair Heather Sonn said in the statement.

“Du Preez brings a wealth of commercial and corporate experience to the role of CEO from his successful legal career. Having led the negotiations of the complex restructuring process since joining the management board earlier this year, he has also developed good relations with the group’s key stakeholders and a deep knowledge of the group’s global operations,” she said.

“He is the ideal candidate to lead the company through the final stages of the restructuring and into the next phase of its development, and his designation as CEO will provide important continuity for the group and all of its stakeholders.” 

KAP finds it hard to get rid of the Steinhoff stigma

It is likely to be several months before Steinhoff sells off the remaining 26% stake it has in KAP
Companies
3 days ago

How Markus Jooste sold Steinhoff its headquarters

Steinhoff bought its head office from a company owned by Markus Jooste and Danie van der Merwe
News & Fox
4 days ago

ROB ROSE: The Tigon problem

A fraud case that has been dragging on for 16 years has deep implications for any prosecution at Steinhoff
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Load-shedding back as plant outages force Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Shareholders grill Sasol over greenhouse gas ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Group Five suffers court setback in its battle ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Long4Life uses cash pile to buy back its own ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.