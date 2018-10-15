Steinhoff reassures investors it has made ‘substantial progress’ with creditors

Struggling furniture retailer Steinhoff issued a statement on Monday morning in which acting CEO Danie van der Merwe reassured investors it was making “substantial progress” with its creditors.

In a separate statement, industrial holding company KAP said Van der Merwe would be leaving its board at its annual general meeting in November.

“Over the last three months we have made substantial progress with the restructuring process, achieving a number of important milestones necessary to stabilise the group’s finances," Van der Merwe said in Monday morning’s media release.

“During this period we have continued to receive significant support from creditors under the lock-up agreement and we remain in positive discussions with them. Negotiations on the implementation documentation are now well advanced and the one-month extension to the long stop date will give us the necessary time to complete that process ahead of any necessary restructuring processes being launched.”

Steinhoff’s lock-up agreements with creditors have bought it time to avoid liquidation proceedings if it defaults on loan repayments. In Monday’s statement, Steinhoff said it was seeking an additional month from its lenders.

The group is raising funds by disposing of various subsidiaries, including Kika-Leiner, Puris Bad and Impuls Küchen.

Its US subsidiary Mattress Firm recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from its creditors.

KAP said Van der Merwe had opted to leave its board due to his other commitments.

KAP distanced itself from Steinhoff after the accounting scandal broke. The group’s share price plunged from more than R60 in December to the R2 it now trades at in the wake of the scandal.

“While Steinhoff is a major shareholder in KAP, Steinhoff is not a controlling shareholder in KAP. In addition, KAP is independently managed, controlled and funded and as a result should be unaffected by these recent announcements,” KAP said on December 6.

Steinhoff raised R3.7bn in March by reducing its holding in KAP from 43% to 26% in March.

