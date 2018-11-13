Amazon picks New York City, Virginia for new headquarters

New York — Amazon.com will build offices for up to 25,000 people in New York City’s Queens borough and in Northern Virginia, near Washington, DC, it said on Tuesday, ending a year-long bidding war for a $5bn second headquarters that will now be split in two.

In addition, Nashville, Tennessee, will be home to Amazon’s new East Coast hub of operations, adding 5,000 corporate jobs.

The move boosts Amazon’s presence around New York City and the US capital while also giving it a bigger foothold in the centre of the country as it seeks to gain a recruiting edge over Silicon Valley tech companies.

The new Washington headquarters will be in National Landing in Arlington, Virginia, and the New York City headquarters will be in the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens.

“These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.

Amazon had received more than 200 proposals from across North America vying for a home base in addition to its Seattle headquarters.

New York and Virginia beat out 18 others, including Los Angeles and Chicago, on a shortlist Amazon released in January.