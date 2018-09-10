Jooste free to offload Lodestone shares

The founders of Lodestone’s three underlying firms, who are also its minority shareholders, went to court in a bid to stop Mayfair and Standard Bank, the appointed investment bank, from going ahead with the sale.

The applicants, who own about 22% of Lodestone, argued that Mayfair should either sell its shares without forcing them to do the same or should sell its stake to them at fair value.

Mayfair could also let them see the bids of interested parties so that they could match the bids and buy out Mayfair’s shares, they argued.

Friday’s ruling therefore means the founders will be forced sellers. The court dismissed their application for an interdict with costs.

In its argument, Mayfair said it probably would not have had time to sell its consumer goods unit by December as laid down by creditors, if the high court interdicted the process.

Leonard Harris, senior counsel for the respondents, told the court in June that since Lodestone’s memorandum of incorporation included a clause that allowed for the majority shareholder to launch a competitive sale process that roped in minorities, there was therefore no unfair conduct.

The founders told Business Day they were not yet sure whether the ruling could be appealed against.

Supplementary court documents show that 24 parties had expressed an interest in buying Lodestone, including Tiger Brands, Remgro, Long4Life, Premier Foods, Pioneer Foods and RCL Foods.

Jooste said in parliament on Wednesday that he had nothing to do with the fraud at Steinhoff.

He said he resigned on December 5 2017 because the group’s board did not accept his proposal that it immediately terminate the services of Deloitte as auditor, appoint a new set of auditors, and publish unaudited financial statements on the scheduled date.

