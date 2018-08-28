RETAIL SECTOR
HomeChoice shelves plan for capital raising
HomeChoice has not abandoned the idea and will pursue it if conditions in the retail market improve
Specialist retailer and financial services company HomeChoice has shelved plans for a capital-raising exercise amid a depressed retail sector.
The placing of new shares was meant to fund the company’s growth and would have eased the grip of largest shareholders GFM Ltd and DPI on the tightly held stock.
GFM, a company linked to founder Rick Garratt, and London-based private equity firm DPI own 70% and 22% of HomeChoice, respectively.
HomeChoice CEO Shirley Maltz earlier this year said the share placement would introduce additional institutional shareholders to the group, in a move that would have improved the liquidity of Southern Africa’s largest home shopping retailer.
But speaking after the release of the company’s results for the six months ended June 30, Maltz on Monday said the company will not proceed with the share placement at the moment.
She said HomeChoice has not abandoned the idea and will pursue it if conditions in the retail market improve.
"The shareholders are not prepared to sell at any price. We will do the share placement when the time is right," Maltz said. She said the shareholders are not under pressure to sell. "They are happy with our performance," she said.
Maltz said that HomeChoice has managed to ride out the tough retail conditions largely thanks to the acceleration of digital transformation in the company "and our continuous investment into improving our customer experience".
The digitisation of the business saw the company increase credit extended using digital channels by 54.7% to R792m and this accounted for 39.1% of the total credit.
In the six months HomeChoice revenue increased 16.1% to R1.5bn, while retail sales were up 18.9% to R856m. Headline earnings per share were up 14.7% to 250c. The total customer base grew 5% to 836,000. Cash generated from operations increased 37.9% to R240m.
Maltz said HomeChoice’s ability to maintain a net debt-to-equity ratio of 20.3% with a credit book of more than R3.3bn pointed to a strong cash-generation capability.
The company increased the interim dividend by 15.9% to 95c per share.
HomeChoice shares were up 6.67% at R40 on Monday.
