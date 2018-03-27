HomeChoice looks to growth with capital-raising exercise

HomeChoice holds a market capitalisation of R4.7bn.

The proceeds from the new share issue would be used for strategic capital investments — most notably new product developments, systems and customer platforms as well as a roll-out of customer showrooms and expanding logistics infrastructure. The showroom option is noteworthy in HomeChoice’s evolution from mainly a catalogue retailer to an omni-channel retailer with a strong digital sales capability.

Maltz said the success of HomeChoice’s first showroom in Cape Town had spurred plans for about 30 showrooms countrywide in the next few years.

She said HomeChoice had recently finished road shows with investors after the release of strong results for the year to end December.

The capital raising should increase liquidity in the tightly held share. Large shareholders GSM (linked to founder Rick Garratt) and UK-based investor DPI will sell down their holdings in HomeChoice.

Maltz said further details about the fundraising would be disclosed after the group’s annual general meeting on April 11. She was confident the share placement would introduce additional institutional shareholders to the group.

"This will be beneficial to the free-float and liquidity in the company’s shares."

She said HomeChoice’s long-term goals were to become a digital department store and a fintech platform with a wide range of offers focused on the group’s mass market female customers in Southern Africa.

Though not bracketed with mainstream retailers on the JSE, HomeChoice has grown at a compound annual rate of 21% a year since 2008 with operating profit surging 31% a year over the same period to R752m.

Recently released annual results showed retail sales 17% higher at R1.7bn and loans up 17.5% to R1.5bn. Headline earnings shot up 23% to 509c per share with the full-year dividend up 21% to 191c per share.

Maltz said the group consistently acquired more than 20,000 new customers a month and now had an active client base of 796,000.

