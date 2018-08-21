Ben la Grange could be subpoenaed to appear before MPs’ meeting on Steinhoff collapse

Parliament’s finance committee has decided to ask parliament to issue a subpoena against former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange immediately to get him to appear at its meeting on the collapsed global retailer, scheduled for August 29.

Parliament is also considering whether to issue a subpoena against former Steinhoff CEO Marcus Jooste.

La Grange was willing to appear before the committee at its initially scheduled meeting on Wednesday, but his lawyer has informed the committee that the lawyer is not available for the new date of August 29, and so La Grange will also not appear.

The committee had to postpone the meeting by a week because Steinhoff representatives who would have briefed it on the latest developments have to attend a court hearing in the Netherlands on Wednesday, and requested a postponement.

Considering the "enormous gravity" of the Steinhoff crisis, which led to the loss of billions of rand for investors, the committee decided to ask the office of National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to issue a subpoena to ensure La Grange’s attendance at next week’s meeting.

"While recognising the importance of the regulators and investigative bodies to pursue the Steinhoff matter, parliament has to exercise effective oversight and hold Steinhoff accountable, not least because of the huge losses inflicted on the pensions of public sector employees and other workers and other strata of SA’s population," the resolution adopted by the committee on Tuesday said.

Commenting on the committee’s decision, DA finance spokesman David Maynier said: "I think that Ben la Grange’s lawyer could do with a course in political strategy because he has dropped his client in the political soup making him look like he has something to hide by dodging a grilling in Parliament.

"Whatever the case, we welcome the decision by the finance committee to subpoena the finance tsar at the centre of what may turn out to be the biggest corporate scandal in the history of SA.

"What Ben la Grange and his lawyer need to understand is that he can run but he can’t hide from Parliament."

