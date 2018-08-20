Steinhoff on track with restructuring

Steinhoff is on track to begin implementing its much-anticipated restructuring programme in late October, the company said on Friday.

The group’s Asia-Pacific operation is negotiating a long-term debt facility of A$200m — A$250m to help refinance its existing working capital facilities.

Friday’s announcement, the first monthly progress report, was made in line with obligations Steinhoff had given to its international creditors in the lock-up agreement that was finalised on July 20.

Steinhoff and two of its key subsidiaries, Steinhoff Finance Holdings (SFH) and Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG), were working closely with various creditor advisers that were undertaking the preparatory steps necessary for implementation of the restructuring, the group said.