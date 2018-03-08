Famous Brands slumps after more bad news about Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Famous Brand’s share price fell as much as 12% on Thursday morning, before paring losses, after the group warned it would report impairments of between R241m and R322m in its forthcoming results for the year to end-February.

This would include impairments of between R59m and R78m at UK-based Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), with earnings per share for the period expected to decline by more than 20%, the company said in a statement.

GBK has been something of an albatross for Famous Brands, with the group facing steep financing costs since its £120m acquisition of GKB’s entire share capital in 2016.

Famous Brands said on Thursday that it had also made provision for property-related expenses for GBK of between R37m and R69m.

The group’s full-year results are expected on May 24.

At 9.45am on Thursday Famous Brand’s share price was down 8.71% to R118, having gained 7.25% so far in 2018. The group’s share price has lost 33% since the acquisition of GBK.