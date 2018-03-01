Turkey’s richest man in bid to refinance $7bn debt
Istanbul — Murat Ulker, Turkey’s richest man and owner of Godiva chocolates and McVitie’s biscuits, said he met five bank bosses to renegotiate as much as $7bn of debt for his company Yildiz Holding.
The refinancing request reveals previously unknown money challenges at one of Turkey’s largest conglomerates.
"We spoke about many details," Ulker said, adding that he was "moved" and "pleased" at the support from the bank bosses. The meeting was held on Tuesday evening in Istanbul.
Ulker and the bankers discussed how they were committed to resolving the debt issue but did not go into details of any restructuring or new facility.
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi, a unit of Yildiz that makes snacks, fell 1.6% to 22.20 liras ($5.83) after reversing gains of as much as 1.8% in Istanbul.
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi, a private equity arm of the group, rose 2.9% to 5.71 liras.
In February, Istanbul-based Yildiz requested the largest loan yet from Turkish banks, citing difficulties with an existing financing structure that requires it to make monthly loan repayments that sometimes exceed $1bn.
Forbes said in a report on Thursday that Ulker was again the richest man in Turkey with a net worth of $4.8bn, which was up $1.1bn from the year earlier.
"It is important to emphasise that Murat Ulker’s $4.8bn net worth figure is separate from the debt refinance negotiations the group has [had] for a while," Burcak Guven, editor-in-chief of Forbes Turkey, said in a statement about the billionaire.
In a letter to 10 banks dated January 29, Yildiz asked them to create a consortium, syndication or joint finance group to consolidate their loans to the company. The letter, viewed by Bloomberg and verified by two people with direct knowledge of its contents, was signed by Yildiz chief financial officer Mustafa Tercan and deputy chairman of the board Ali Ulker.
"Prolonging of the resolution process is not supportive of share performances," Melis Pocar, an analyst at Istanbul-based Oyak Securities, said.
The 10 banks concerned are Yapi & Kredi Bankasi, Akbank, TC Ziraat Bankasi, Turkiye Halk Bankasi, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi, Turkiye Is Bankasi, Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi, HSBC Bank, Denizbank and QNB Finansbank. The group of lenders chose Yapi Kredi as the leader in the negotiations.
After Yildiz sent the letter, Akbank made a separate loan deal worth $1bn with the company, breaking from the rest of the lenders’ group.
The debt refinancing request reveals previously unknown money challenges at a company that earns about $12bn in annual revenues and employs more than 60,000 people around the world.
Yildiz’s letter said it was burning through $10m to $30m a day, or $500m to $600m a month, to repay its mostly short-term loans. The repayments required in February exceeded $1bn, the company said.
Yildiz requested that the banks consolidate their respective loans into a single credit with a maturity of nine years and asked that they grant it a three-year grace period before repayment begins.
It asked that interest-only payments begin in the fourth year, with principal payments starting in year five.
Bloomberg
