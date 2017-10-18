Richemont makes up for lost time

The market’s faith in Richemont appears to have been vindicated by the latest update from the luxury goods company.

Richemont’s share price has soared 34% in 2017. Richemont and Naspers are almost wholly responsible for the JSE top 40’s 16% gain.

On Tuesday, the owner of Cartier, Montblanc and Jaeger-LeCoultre said operating profit for the six months ended-September would be about 45% higher against the previous six months and as much as 80% higher year on year.

The year-on-year performance has been flattered by 2016’s exceptional inventory buy-backs, where Richemont took watch stocks that were not selling and destroyed them rather than cheapen the appeal of its high-end luxury brands. That cut sales in the watch division 11% and slashed operating margins to just 7.8%.

Now the expected profit increase comes on the back of an improved trading performance in which sales have grown 10% in reported currencies and 12% on a constant currency basis.