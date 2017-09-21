Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxury goods group Richemont sharpens online focus with two new appointments

21 September 2017 - 08:39 Tammy Foyn
A man looks at a Montblanc watch, part of Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company Richemont. Picture: AFP
Luxury goods retailer Richemont has signalled a shift in focus with the creation of a new role — chief technology officer.

The first incumbent is Jean-Jacques van Oosten, a retail industry veteran who has held the post of chief information officer at several companies including Tesco, Kingfisher, EDS and Unilever.

Van Oosten is also a doctor of molecular genetics and a London Business School graduate.

Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said of the move: "The creation of the chief technology officer position and Jean-Jacques van Oosten's appointment reaffirms Richemont's commitment to meet the demands of today's environment."

Van Oosten "brings over 15 years of experience in scaling, transforming and internationalising online and multichannel businesses."

Richemont recently issued a better than expected trading update for the first five months of the current year.

That follows a tough prior year, when earnings were hit by stock buybacks of underperforming luxury watch brands.

Richemont also announced a new head of human resources.

Sophie Guieysse is a former HR director at Richemont rival LVMH, who also spent 10 years at Canal + in asimilar role.

"Since 2016, Ms Guieysse had been advising Dior on the future of luxury in a connected world," Richemont said in its statement on Thursday.

She replaces Thomas Lindermann, a 20-year Richemont veteran.

Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Energy
Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Retail & Consumer
Companies / Mining

