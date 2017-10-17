Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont’s interim profit to soar 80%

17 October 2017 - 10:03 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Luxury goods maker Richemont expects first-half net profit to rise by more than two-thirds, partly benefiting from the nonrecurrence of exceptional items.

The Swiss company, which owns well-known luxury brands including Cartier and MontBlanc, is one of the top five counters on the JSE.

In a trading update on Tuesday, Richemont said net profit for the six months to September would rise 80%, as there were none of the inventory buybacks that hit earnings a year ago.

The company also noted improved trading performance and more favourable currency exchange rates.

Total sales rose for the period rose 10% on an actual currency basis, it said. On a constant currency basis, total sales were up 12%.

Investors have pushed the stock up 33% to R121.13 on the JSE since the start of the year, giving the blue-chip company a market value of R632.3bn.

