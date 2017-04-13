Scandal puts British retailer Tesco in the red again

London — Britain’s biggest retailer, Tesco, revealed on Wednesday that it fell into an annual net loss of £40m because of a costly accounting scandal.

The after-tax loss was skewed by a £235m hit in costs arising from the three-year-old scandal. The company’s performance contrasted with a net profit of £138m in the previous financial year, Tesco said.

However, operating profit before one-off items rallied almost a third to £1.28bn in the year to end-February, beating market expectations.

Annual sales grew for the first time in seven years — 3.7% to £55.9bn — despite fierce domestic competition.