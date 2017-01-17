Companies / Retail & Consumer

Good festive-season trading boosts Shoprite’s turnover

17 January 2017 - 18:27 PM Andries Mahlangu
A lady leaves Checkers Sunninghill after shopping. Picture: JESSICA LEVITT.
Grocery retailer Shoprite said on Tuesday that total turnover lifted 14% to R71.3bn in its first half, with like-for-like turnover growing 8.6%.

In an operational update, the blue-chip company said sales in the supermarket operation in SA rose 10.7%, supported by "good festive-season trading".

Like-for-like growth was 7.4%, with internal inflation averaging 7.4% for the period.

Sales growth on the African continent, excluding SA, rose 32%, assisted by higher inflation. Like-for-like growth was 14.2%. Taken at constant currencies, sales grew 51.7%.

Its furniture division grew sales 10% for the period. The company noted that credit sales continued to be affected by the changes in the National Credit Act.

The other operating segments achieved growth of 10.5%, driven mainly by the performance of its OK franchise.

The stock initially rallied 2% before reversing course to trade just less than 1% weaker at R178.39, giving the company a market capitalisation of about R102.5bn.

The interim results are expected on February 21.

